Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

