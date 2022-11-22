Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDSCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

