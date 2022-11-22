Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director Mark Phillip Laven Buys 7,500 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director Mark Phillip Laven acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 402,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,573.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Phillip Laven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Mark Phillip Laven acquired 7,500 shares of Latham Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00.

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of SWIM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,482. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,285 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $4,862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

