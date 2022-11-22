Lcnb Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.24. 349,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,852,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.