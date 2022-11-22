Lcnb Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

BA traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $174.20. 39,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,957,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.