Lcnb Corp Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.08. 4,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,489. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

