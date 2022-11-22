Lcnb Corp Has $1.28 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.25. 7,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,564. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

