Lcnb Corp Has $11.59 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lcnb Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,081,475 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

