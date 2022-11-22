Lcnb Corp Purchases 202 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,372,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.78. 19,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,719. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

