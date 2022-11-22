Lcnb Corp Purchases 69 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:FDX traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $176.71. 21,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.22.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
