Lcnb Corp Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Kroger Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 20,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.