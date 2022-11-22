LDR Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 493.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 42,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

