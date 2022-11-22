LDR Capital Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1,016.5% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 88,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 16,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,548. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.37%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

