LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of UMH Properties worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,387 shares of company stock worth $52,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 3,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

