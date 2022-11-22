LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alexander’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 115.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

ALX traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $245.00. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.67. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $200.96 and a one year high of $275.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

