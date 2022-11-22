LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 620,707 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,707 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

PLYA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,372. The stock has a market cap of $982.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.