Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 257,958 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.74% of Lear worth $204,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lear by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEA opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

