Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) PT Lowered to CHF 78 at Credit Suisse Group

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 85 to CHF 78 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leonteq Price Performance

Shares of Leonteq stock remained flat at $49.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Leonteq has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Get Leonteq alerts:

Leonteq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Leonteq AG provides structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Investment Solutions and Insurance & Wealth Planning Solutions segments. The company manufactures and distributes structured investment products.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.