Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) PT Lowered to CHF 78 at Credit Suisse Group

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 85 to CHF 78 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Leonteq Price Performance
Shares of Leonteq stock remained flat at $49.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Leonteq has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.97.
Leonteq Company Profile
