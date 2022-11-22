Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 671,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Liberty Health Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.