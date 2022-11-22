Liquity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $958,896.71 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Liquity has a market cap of $54.66 million and $958,896.71 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,675,049 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

