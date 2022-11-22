Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $260.97

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $260.97 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,810,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,761,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00209597 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $88.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
