Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

LYV stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

