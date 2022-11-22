Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,456 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

RY opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.