Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 588 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

PAG stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

