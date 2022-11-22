Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 762.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX Stock Down 0.6 %

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

WEX stock opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

