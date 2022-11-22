Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in NetEase by 645.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in NetEase by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $17,998,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

