Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 33.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.14.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

