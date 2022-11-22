Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,585 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

FND opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

