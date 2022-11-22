LogiTron (LTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 94.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One LogiTron token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LogiTron has a market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $8,436.19 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LogiTron

LogiTron launched on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogiTron using one of the exchanges listed above.

