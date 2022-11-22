Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,616 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 3.4 %

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Shares of LPX stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. 20,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

