Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.53% of Lowe’s Companies worth $587,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.65. 18,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,549. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

