Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

