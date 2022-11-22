Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LVLU has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of LVLU stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 7,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,953. The company has a market cap of $168.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

