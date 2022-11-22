Lumi Credits Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $257.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

