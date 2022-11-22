Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Lyft by 30.7% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

