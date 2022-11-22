MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 503,078 shares.The stock last traded at $15.49 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 193.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

