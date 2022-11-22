Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $187.26 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,443,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,403 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $187,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,373,000 after buying an additional 940,869 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 233,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,288,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

