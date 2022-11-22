Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $25.49 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,824 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. 10,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

