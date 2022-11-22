Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $337.79 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,412 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.28% of American Tower worth $337,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.62. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

