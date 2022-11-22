Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $902.63 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,038,847 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 4.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $902,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.91. 13,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

