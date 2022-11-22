Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,280 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 83,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 189,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Stephens cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. 365,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732,635. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

