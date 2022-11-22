Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,353 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 19,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,877. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

