MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Up 9% This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $1,695.01 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

