Mammoth (MMT) Price Tops $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 64.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $99.72 million and approximately $35,647.46 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 224.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,496.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041613 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00231519 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00883025 USD and is up 119.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,258.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.