Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) SVP Sells $1,466,247.45 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of MPC opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $123.12.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.