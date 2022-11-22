Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) SVP Sells $1,466,247.45 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $123.12.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

