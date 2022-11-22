Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

