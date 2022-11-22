Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $55,000 Stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 255.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XL Fleet by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in XL Fleet by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 318,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in XL Fleet by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 296,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 552,043 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XL remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,993. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,711.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on XL Fleet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

