Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Up 1.5 %

TMC the metals Profile

TMC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 3,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,341. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

