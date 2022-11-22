Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 99,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $262.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

