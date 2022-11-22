Mark Hancock Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Rating) insider Mark Hancock acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($24,834.44).
CuFe Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.
About CuFe
