Mark Hancock Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Rating) insider Mark Hancock acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($24,834.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

CuFe Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lithium, copper, iron, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the JWD, Yarram, Tennant Creek, Bryah Basin, Morck Well, Peak Hill, and Mt Ida projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Fe Limited and changed its name to CuFe Ltd.

